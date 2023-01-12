Jalen Bridges Trolls WVU After Win, Discusses Return to Morgantown

West Virginia dropped to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play Wednesday night but this loss, in particular, stung a little more with former Mountaineer Jalen Bridges on the other side.

In his return to West Virginia, Bridges finished with a double-double, notching 10 points and 11 rebounds. From the moment he first stepped onto the Coliseum floor, Bridges heard "traitor" chants among other things all night long.

"Playing here for three years I kind of knew how it was for an opposing team to come in here," Bridges said in Baylor's postgame press conference. "I knew they boo somebody every game so, I mean, it just happened to be me tonight obviously because I went here. It's one of the best atmospheres you can play in college basketball. My teammates had my back tonight and we just put our faith in the Lord and go out there and play hard and if we win, we win. That's God's will and we won, so it was God's will."

When playing your former team, it can be easy to press and try to do too much. That wasn't the case in Jalen's return home.

"I wouldn't say I ever go out and try to prove anything. I know fully what I'm capable of. I know my game better than anyone else because it's my game. So, I just go out there and compete, try to make winning plays, and give my team a chance to win."

He did, however, poke a little fun with the West Virginia fan base by tweeting out a part of the lyrics to Country Roads.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.