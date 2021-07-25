REPORT: James Okonkwo Reclassifies, Enrolls at WVU

Class of 2023 WVU commit James Okonkwo (6'8", 210 lbs) of Beckley Prep will reclassify and will be a part of the WVU program this upcoming season with the intentions of redshirt, per a report from Greg Carey of MetroNews. Okonkwo just finished up his sophomore year so he will be skipping the final two years of his high school career as mentioned in Carey's report.

Okonkwo, originally of the UK, also held offers from Rutgers and Montana State.

Analysis: Okonkwo is pretty smooth for a big man. He has great control of his feet and can pull off some athletic moves inside the paint. Okonkwo isn't necessarily viewed as a big that can stretch the floor but he does have the ability to shoot the ball from beyond the three-point arc and has a very consistent mid-range jump shot that will only continue to get better. On the defensive end of the floor, Okonkwo has a knack for timing shots inside the paint and racking up block after block. A player of his skill set will give West Virginia the ability to return to the Press Virginia style of basketball.

UPDATE: Okonkwo has officially announced that he has signed his National Letter of Intent with WVU.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.