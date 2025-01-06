Javon Small Collects Big 12 Player of the Week
Monday afternoon, West Virginia University guard Javon Small was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, marking his second weekly honor after collecting the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week earlier in the afternoon.
The senior averaged a double double while guiding the Mountaineers to their first 2-0 start in the league play since the 2017-18 season.
Small The recorded registered 13 points, six assists and 11 rebounds in the upset win over then seventh-ranked Kansas and followed with a 24-point, 11 rebound output against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Small's averaging a Big 12-leading 19.5 ppg. He also ranks ninth in assists per game (4.8) and fifth in steals per game (2.0).
West Virginia is back in action Tuesday night as the Mountaineers (11-2, 2-0) welcome the Arizona Wildcats (8-5, 2-0) to the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the game will stream on ESPN+.
