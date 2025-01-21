Javon Small Collects Second Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week Honor
West Virginia University senior guard Javon Small was named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
Small recorded 27 points, five assists, four steals and seven rebounds in the Mountaineers' 64-57 upset win over No. 2 Iowa State on the Saturday. The senior guard added a 13-point outing with eight assists at No. 10 Houston. For the week, Small averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
The South Bend, Indiana native was also named the Big 12 Conference player of the Week for his efforts.
Small is averaging a conference-best of 19.8 points per game, while ranking fourth in assists (5.2) and sixth in steals (1.9) and three-point percentage (36.1%).
For the 2024-25 season, the USBWA continues its national player of the week program that has been affiliated with the Oscar Robertson Trophy since the 2009-10 season. Prior to last season, the USBWA had recognized just one player each week.
Each Tuesday during the regular season, designated USBWA board members will select five standouts from the 31 Division I conference players of the week to be recognized. This week's selections were chosen from a list of the conferences that named a player of the week on Monday.
Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week
Tyeree Bryan – Santa Clara
Rahsool Diggins - UMass
Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest
Javon Small – West Virginia
Earl Timberlake - Bryant
