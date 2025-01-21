Mountaineers Now

Javon Small Collects Second Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week Honor

West Virginia University guard Javon Small was one of five players selected for the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University guard Javon Small
West Virginia University guard Javon Small / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University senior guard Javon Small was named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Small recorded 27 points, five assists, four steals and seven rebounds in the Mountaineers' 64-57 upset win over No. 2 Iowa State on the Saturday. The senior guard added a 13-point outing with eight assists at No. 10 Houston. For the week, Small averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The South Bend, Indiana native was also named the Big 12 Conference player of the Week for his efforts.

Small is averaging a conference-best of 19.8 points per game, while ranking fourth in assists (5.2) and sixth in steals (1.9) and three-point percentage (36.1%).

For the 2024-25 season, the USBWA continues its national player of the week program that has been affiliated with the Oscar Robertson Trophy since the 2009-10 season. Prior to last season, the USBWA had recognized just one player each week.

Each Tuesday during the regular season, designated USBWA board members will select five standouts from the 31 Division I conference players of the week to be recognized. This week's selections were chosen from a list of the conferences that named a player of the week on Monday.

Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week

Tyeree Bryan – Santa Clara

Rahsool Diggins - UMass

Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest

Javon Small – West Virginia

Earl Timberlake - Bryant

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

No. 23 West Virginia Takes on a Struggling Arizona State Team

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 2 Iowa State

West Virginia Climbs the AP Poll (WBB)

JJ Quinerly Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

Javon Small Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

West Virginia Returns to the AP Top 25

West Virginia Rises in the Coaches Poll

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball