Javon Small Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

West Virginia guard Javon Small was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.

Small scored 27 points, dished five assists, snared four steals and snagged seven rebounds in the Mountaineers' 64-57 upset win over No. 2 Iowa State on the Saturday. The senior guard added a 13-point outing with eight assists at No. 10 Houston. For the week, Small averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists as he was named the Conference's top player for the second time in three weeks and third time this season.

Small is averaging a conference-best of 19.8 points per game, while ranking fourth in assists (5.2) and sixth in steals (1.9) and three-point percentage (36.1%).

