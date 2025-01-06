Javon Small Earns Naismith Trophy Player of the Week
On Monday, the Naismith Awards announced West Virginia University guard Javon Small as the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week.
Small led the Mountaineers to a 2-0 start in Big 12 Conference play last week, recording a pair of double doubles, averaging 18.5 points and 11 rebounds to go with a combined 10 assists.
The senior registered 13 points, six assists and 11 rebounds to guide the Mountaineers to an upset win over seventh-ranked Kansas and followed with a 24-point, 11 rebound output against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Small's averaging a Big 12-leading 19.5 ppg. He also ranks ninth in assists per game (4.8) and fifth in steals per game (2.0).
West Virginia is back in action Tuesday night as the Mountaineers (11-2, 2-0) welcome the Arizona Wildcats (8-5, 2-0) to the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the game will stream on ESPN+.
