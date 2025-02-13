Javon Small Selected to the John R. Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List
West Virginia University guard Javon Small was chosen for the John R. Wooden Award 2024-25 Men’s Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List Tuesday evening.
Selected by a panel of national college basketball experts, the list comprises 20 student-athletes who are frontrunners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball: the Wooden Award All-American Team and the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player.
Small is averaging a Big 12 Conference leading 18.5 ppg, while ranking third in the league with 5.5 assists per game.
The senior has led the Mountaineers in scoring in 14 games this season, including a season-high 31 points in the win against Gonzaga.
John R. Wooden Award Men's Late Midseason Top 20 Watchlist
Airious “Ace” Bailey - Rutgers
Johni Broome - Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr. - Florida
Hunter Dickinson - Kansas
Eric Dixon - Villanova
Cooper Flagg - Duke
Keshon Gilbert - Iowa St
PJ Haggerty - Memphis
Dylan Harper - Rutgers
Kasparas Jakučionis - Illinois
Curtis Jones - Iowa State
Kam Jones - Marquette
Ryan Kalkbrenner - Creighton
Alex Karaban - UConn
Chaz Lanier - Tennessee
Ryan Nembhard - Gonzaga
Maxime Raynaud - Stanford
Mark Sears - Alabama
Javon Small - West Virginia
Braden Smith – Purdue
About the John R. Wooden Award
Created in 1976, the Los Angeles Athletic Club John R. Wooden Award Program represents the pinnacle of honors in college basketball. It recognizes the Wooden Award® Most Outstanding Player for both men and women, the Wooden Award All-America Teams for both men and women, and annually selects the Wooden Award® Legend of Coaching recipient.
