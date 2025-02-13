Mountaineers Now

Javon Small Selected to the John R. Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List

West Virginia University guard Javon Small is nominated for the one of college basketball's most prestigious awards

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University guard Javon Small.
West Virginia University guard Javon Small. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University guard Javon Small was chosen for the John R. Wooden Award 2024-25 Men’s Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List Tuesday evening.

Selected by a panel of national college basketball experts, the list comprises 20 student-athletes who are frontrunners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball: the Wooden Award All-American Team and the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player.

Small is averaging a Big 12 Conference leading 18.5 ppg, while ranking third in the league with 5.5 assists per game.

The senior has led the Mountaineers in scoring in 14 games this season, including a season-high 31 points in the win against Gonzaga.

John R. Wooden Award Men's Late Midseason Top 20 Watchlist

Airious “Ace” Bailey - Rutgers

Johni Broome - Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr. - Florida

Hunter Dickinson - Kansas

Eric Dixon - Villanova

Cooper Flagg - Duke

Keshon Gilbert - Iowa St

PJ Haggerty - Memphis

Dylan Harper - Rutgers

Kasparas Jakučionis - Illinois

Curtis Jones - Iowa State

Kam Jones - Marquette

Ryan Kalkbrenner - Creighton

Alex Karaban - UConn

Chaz Lanier - Tennessee

Ryan Nembhard - Gonzaga

Maxime Raynaud - Stanford

Mark Sears - Alabama

Javon Small - West Virginia

Braden Smith – Purdue

About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the Los Angeles Athletic Club John R. Wooden Award Program represents the pinnacle of honors in college basketball. It recognizes the Wooden Award® Most Outstanding Player for both men and women, the Wooden Award All-America Teams for both men and women, and annually selects the Wooden Award® Legend of Coaching recipient.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia's Margin for Error is Razor Thin, and Darian DeVries is Well Aware of it

West Virginia Has a Small Problem on Its Hands

The Magic Number: How Many Wins Does WVU Need to Make the NCAA Tournament?

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball