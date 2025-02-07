Jayden Stone Will Miss the Remainder of the Season
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries revealed on Friday during a scheduled press conference in preparation for the Mountaineers matchup against Utah that guard Jayden Stone will take a redshirt this season.
Stone transferred to West Virginia from Detroit Mercy in the offseason. The senior was second in the Horizon League in scoring at 20.8 ppg, while averaging 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He recorded a double double against Robert Morris, recording a career-high 36 points and a season-best 10 rebounds.
Stone has been sidelined since the preseason with an upper body injury he sustained during preseason practice and has yet to take floor this season.
According to DeVries, he will take a redshirt and since Stone never played in the regular season and he is not required to take a medical redshirt.
Stone will still have a year of eligibility remaining, but it is unclear whether Stone will return to the program next season.
“We haven’t had those discussions yet, but for right now, it’s the best thing for him.”
West Virginia returns to action on Saturday against Utah at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. EST and the game will stream on ESPN+.
