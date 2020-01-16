MountaineerMaven
Jeff Goodman Puts West Virginia Near Top in his Latest Top 25 Rankings

John Pentol

Jeff Goodman (WatchStadium.com) is a college and pro basketball analyst who is continuously breaking down teams and their statistics. Every few days, he will release his updated Top 25 Rankings in college hoops and over the past few weeks, West Virginia has been climbing his list. His most up-to-date rankings have the Mountaineers ranked at #6.

https://twitter.com/GoodmanHoops/status/1217796068567605249

The Mountaineers currently sit with a 14-2 record and are off to a 3-1 start in conference play. But their defense has sports writers all over the country excited for this team to make a deep run in March. The Mountaineers are only allowing 59.3 points per game which ranks ninth overall in the nation, but unlike the Press Virginia teams of the mid-2010s, this Mountaineer team is playing smart, fundamental, half-court defense.

Rebounding has also caught the attention of the country. Derek Culver currently ranks 34th in the country with averaging 9.7 rebounds per game, and his teammate, Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 9.6 rebounds per game which ranks 39th best. As a team, West Virginia ranks 12 in rebound margin over their opponents. The Mountaineers are averaging 42 rebounds per game, which ranks 6th best in the country, and their opponents are only averaging 33.4 rebounds per game, which is an eight rebound per game difference.

https://twitter.com/John_Pentol_/status/1217833788522344449

If the Mountaineers continue their strong defensive play and strong rebounding, along with their offense starting to click, look for West Virginia to continue to climb Goodman’s rankings.

