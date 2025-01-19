Jerry West's No. 44 is Officially Retired in All WVU Sports
At halftime of West Virginia's game on Saturday versus No. 2 Iowa State, West Virginia Director of Athletics Wren Baker announced that Jerry West's No. 44 jersey will be retired in all sports at the university.
“Through his generosity, advice, time, and overall encouragement, Jerry West has always given back to our University and our student-athletes," Baker said. “He never sought the recognition, but all our student-athletes have benefited from his love for his home state and University.
“While we lost Jerry in June, his legacy will continue to touch and enhance the lives of our student-athletes through scholarships, our academic center in the Coliseum, and his overall vision to compete and represent the West Virginia jersey with pride,” Baker added. “He was proud of his alma mater, and No. 44 will always stand for excellence here at WVU. There will never be another Jerry West.”
West's family attended Saturday's game and was showered with gifts, love, and support from the university and its fans. The special night was capped off with the Mountaineers taking down the second-ranked Cyclones, 64-57. As the fans stormed the court and Country Roads was ringing throughout the WVU Coliseum, the cameras panned to the West family, who were overwhelmed with emotion, and rightfully so.
