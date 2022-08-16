Skip to main content

Jerry West, Rod Thorn to Introduce Bob Huggins at Hall of Fame Induction

Bob Huggins' special day is all set.
Three of the greatest to ever be involved with the WVU men's basketball program will be under one roof the weekend of September 9th in Springfield, Massachusetts. That roof just so happens to be the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. 

Jerry West and Rod Thorn will be presenting class of 2022 inductee, Bob Huggins, for his enshrinement. West was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980 while Thorn just recently went in with the class of 2018.

Huggins has led his teams to 25 NCAA Tournament berths, including nine appearances in the Sweet Sixteen and two appearances in the NCAA Final Four. In 16 years as the head coach at the University of Cincinnati (1989-2005), Huggins led the Bearcats to eight Conference USA regular season championships, four Conference USA Tournament championships, was a three-time Conference USA Coach of the Year and was honored as the Conference USA Coach of the Decade in 2005. On the national level, he was tabbed as the Sporting News National Coach of the Year in 2000 and the ESPN.com National Coach of the Year in 2002.

The Morgantown native has accumulated a 324-182 record while at West Virginia with 10 NCAA tournament appearances, including five Sweet Sixteen's and a Final Four. 

