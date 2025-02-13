JJ Quinerly Named to the Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team
Wednesday afternoon, West Virgnia University guard JJ Quinerly was selected to the Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team.
Quinerly is averaging 19.9 points, 3.3 assists, and a Big 12 conference-leading 3.3 steals per game on the season.
The senior has reached double figures in every game this season and has amped her game during the conference slate. She has scored 20-plus in six of the 13 Big 12 games, including a season-high 31 points against UCF, to position herself third in the league in scoring at 19.8 ppg to go with a conference-best 3.7 steals per game.
Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team
Georgia Amoore – Kentucky
Sarah Ashlee Barker – Alabama
Raegan Beers – Oklahoma
Lauren Betts – UCLA
Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt
Madison Booker – Texas
Paige Bueckers – UConn
Talaysia Cooper – Tennessee
Audi Crooks – Iowa State
Yvonne Ejim – Gonzaga
Rori Harmon – Texas
Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame
Kiki Iriafen – USC
Aziaha James – NC State
Flau’jae Johnson – LSU
Gianna Kneepkens – Utah
Ta’Niya Latson – Florida State
Ayoka Lee – Kansas State
Cotie McMahon – Ohio State
Olivia Miles – Notre Dame
Aneesah Morrw – LSU
Te-Hina Paopao – South Carolina
Khamil Pierre – Vanderbilt
Sedona Prince – TCU
JJ Quinerly – West Virginia
Kiki Price – UCLA
Sarah Strong – UConn
Harmoni Turner – Harvard
Hailey Van Lith – TCU
JuJu Watkins - USC
