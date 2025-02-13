Mountaineers Now

JJ Quinerly Named to the Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team

West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly recognized as one of the top players in the country

West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly
West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly

Wednesday afternoon, West Virgnia University guard JJ Quinerly was selected to the Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team.

Quinerly is averaging 19.9 points, 3.3 assists, and a Big 12 conference-leading 3.3 steals per game on the season.

The senior has reached double figures in every game this season and has amped her game during the conference slate. She has scored 20-plus in six of the 13 Big 12 games, including a season-high 31 points against UCF, to position herself third in the league in scoring at 19.8 ppg to go with a conference-best 3.7 steals per game.

Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team

Georgia Amoore – Kentucky

Sarah Ashlee Barker – Alabama

Raegan Beers – Oklahoma

Lauren Betts – UCLA

Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt

Madison Booker – Texas

Paige Bueckers – UConn

Talaysia Cooper – Tennessee

Audi Crooks – Iowa State

Yvonne Ejim – Gonzaga

Rori Harmon – Texas

Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame

Kiki Iriafen – USC

Aziaha James – NC State

Flau’jae Johnson – LSU

Gianna Kneepkens – Utah

Ta’Niya Latson – Florida State

Ayoka Lee – Kansas State

Cotie McMahon – Ohio State

Olivia Miles – Notre Dame

Aneesah Morrw – LSU

Te-Hina Paopao – South Carolina

Khamil Pierre – Vanderbilt

Sedona Prince – TCU

JJ Quinerly – West Virginia

Kiki Price – UCLA

Sarah Strong – UConn

Harmoni Turner – Harvard

Hailey Van Lith – TCU

JuJu Watkins - USC

