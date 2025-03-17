Mountaineers Now

Jonathan Powell Intends to Enter the Transfer Portal

West Virginia University guard Jonathan Powell will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

According to Joe Tipton of On3sports, West Virginia University freshman guard Jonathan Powell is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Powell averaged 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season while shooting 37.5 from the field, including 35.2% from three-point range.

The Centerville, Ohio, native went for a career-high 17 points in the win over Oklahoma State, snagged a career-best nine rebounds against Cincinnati and saved arguably his best shooting performance with five threes in the regular season finale versus UCF.

Powell attneded Centerville High School and as a senior he averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game and was named the Division I Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year in 2023-24

Powell held offers from Ohio State, Xavier, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Indiana, Illinois, Alabama, Cincinnati, Dayton, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Ohio before choosing West Virginia.

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

