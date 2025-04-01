Jonathan Powell Schedules Visits with Three Power Four Programs
One of the biggest surprises of the 2024-25 season for the West Virginia men's basketball team was the offensive production freshman guard/wing Jonathan Powell provided.
His ability to score the basketball was no secret, as he averaged nearly 20 points per game in high school, but it was a surprise that he emerged as the No. 3 and sometimes No. 2 option as a true freshman.
As a matter of fact, if it weren't for Powell knocking down shots from the arc and posing that threat, it would have made life that much harder on Javon Small, who already had much of the attention on him.
In 32 games (23 starts) for the Mountaineers, Powell averaged 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while hitting on 35% of his shots from range. Despite being a sharpshooter from deep, Powell had a frustrating time at the free-throw line this season, only connecting on 48% of his attempts.
Powell was the first Mountaineer to enter the transfer portal and any thought of a potential return to the program can be put to bed. He recently completed a visit to Ohio State and has other visits scheduled with North Carolina and Ole Miss, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
Powell will have three years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ex-West Virginia Guard Kerr Kriisa is Back in the Transfer Portal
Tulsa Transfer Guard Looking for 2nd Chance in the Power Four Hears from West Virginia
West Virginia Returns to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Ross Hodge is Pursuing a 50% Shooter in the Portal with a Familiar Background