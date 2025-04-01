Mountaineers Now

Jonathan Powell Schedules Visits with Three Power Four Programs

The West Virginia transfer appears to be leaving Morgantown for good.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Jonathan Powell
West Virginia University guard Jonathan Powell / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

One of the biggest surprises of the 2024-25 season for the West Virginia men's basketball team was the offensive production freshman guard/wing Jonathan Powell provided.

His ability to score the basketball was no secret, as he averaged nearly 20 points per game in high school, but it was a surprise that he emerged as the No. 3 and sometimes No. 2 option as a true freshman.

As a matter of fact, if it weren't for Powell knocking down shots from the arc and posing that threat, it would have made life that much harder on Javon Small, who already had much of the attention on him.

In 32 games (23 starts) for the Mountaineers, Powell averaged 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while hitting on 35% of his shots from range. Despite being a sharpshooter from deep, Powell had a frustrating time at the free-throw line this season, only connecting on 48% of his attempts.

Powell was the first Mountaineer to enter the transfer portal and any thought of a potential return to the program can be put to bed. He recently completed a visit to Ohio State and has other visits scheduled with North Carolina and Ole Miss, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Powell will have three years of eligibility remaining.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Ex-West Virginia Guard Kerr Kriisa is Back in the Transfer Portal

Tulsa Transfer Guard Looking for 2nd Chance in the Power Four Hears from West Virginia

West Virginia Returns to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Ross Hodge is Pursuing a 50% Shooter in the Portal with a Familiar Background

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball