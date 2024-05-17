Jordan McCabe Keeps His Job at Green Bay Following Coaching Change
Jordan McCabe has pretty much seen and experienced it all in just one year of coaching in college basketball. Last year, he dealt with the chaotic summer of putting a team together extremely late in the offseason and then of course, helped WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert navigate through what was an extremely challenging season with constant adversity.
As you know, McCabe was not kept on staff at West Virginia once Darian DeVries was hired but he did land on his feet pretty quickly at the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay. The craziness continued not long after, though. Green Bay head coach Sundance Wicks took the same position at Wyoming, once again putting McCabe's job in limbo.
"Coach Wicks and I talked and kind of knew what was coming down the pipe and I'm appreciative of him for giving me the opportunity to come here, but probably knew there wasn't going to be a possibility of going to Wyoming," McCabe said in an interview with CBS Green Bay. "I told my fiance now after two years of crazy coaching cycles that I could always try to pick up accounting and just be 9-5 and be a little bit more stable."
Fortunately for McCabe, new Green Bay head coach Doug Gottlieb and athletic director Josh Moon opted to keep him through the transition.
