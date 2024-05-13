Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: Joseph Yesufu Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers land another portal commitment.

Schuyler Callihan

Late Sunday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers received a commitment from Washington State transfer guard Joseph Yesufu.

Yesufu began his collegiate career at Drake, where he spent two seasons playing for Darian DeVries. In his sophomore season, he averaged 12.8 points per game and parlayed that into an opportunity at the high major level with Kansas. He played two seasons for the Jayhawks, appearing in 69 games in a reserve role. This past year at Washington State, he only saw action in six games before suffering a hip injury.

For his career, Yesufu is averaging 5.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field and 31% from three.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS

Mountaineers Send Mazey Out with a Win in Home Finale

Insider Analysis on New WVU QB Ryder Burton

Kobe Johnson Chooses Transfer Destination

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.