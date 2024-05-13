BREAKING: Joseph Yesufu Commits to West Virginia
Late Sunday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers received a commitment from Washington State transfer guard Joseph Yesufu.
Yesufu began his collegiate career at Drake, where he spent two seasons playing for Darian DeVries. In his sophomore season, he averaged 12.8 points per game and parlayed that into an opportunity at the high major level with Kansas. He played two seasons for the Jayhawks, appearing in 69 games in a reserve role. This past year at Washington State, he only saw action in six games before suffering a hip injury.
For his career, Yesufu is averaging 5.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field and 31% from three.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
