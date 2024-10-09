BREAKING: Four-Star Guard Kelvin Odih Commits to West Virginia
The West Virginia Mountaineers added a massive piece to the foundation they are trying to build under new head coach Darian DeVries, securing a commitment from class of 2025 guard Kelvin Odih (6'5", 190 lbs) out of Rhode Island.
Odih, a consensus four-star prospect, chose the Mountaineers over finalists Louisville and Rutgers. He also had offers from Colorado, Creighton, Florida State, Iowa, LSU, Marquette, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Penn State, SMU, Texas A&M, Xavier, and several others.
During his junior year at La Salle Academy in Providence, Odih 19.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.2 blocked shots per game and registered fifteen double-doubles en route to the Rhode Island state title game.
This offseason, he transferred to SoCal Academy in Los Angeles, which is where he'll finish up his amateur career.
Odih is a bouncy athlete who can really run the floor and give opposing teams issues with his athleticism. While he can score it at a good clip, Odih is fantastic on the defensive end of the floor. His ability to switch and guard multiple positions will help him see the court early in Morgantown.
Just last week, the Mountaineers picked up their first commitment of the 2025 class from in-state wing Braydon Hawthorne.
