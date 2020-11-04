KenPom Ratings Reveal that West Virginia is a Top 10 Team

Many folks around the country have labeled West Virginia as a Final Four contender for the upcoming men's college basketball season as there is a surreal amount of depth that head coach Bob Huggins will have to his arsenal.

Not only do the Mountaineers look stout on paper, but the analytics back it up. Ken Pomeroy, the creator of the KenPom college basketball power ratings has West Virginia at 8th heading into the season.

Everyone talks about the two dominating bigs (Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe) but it really will all come down to the team's guard play which was up and down through much of the 2019-2020 season. Guys like Jordan McCabe, Miles McBride, Taz Sherman, and Sean McNeil must play with more consistency in order for West Virginia to be taken seriously as a team that can potentially run the table come March. Huggins told reporters last month that he believes the team will get better play from the guard spot because of how much they improved their shot-making abilities.

"They're both (Sean McNeil & Taz Sherman) playing with a lot of confidence, they're both comfortable. It's hard to think and play at the same time. If you're running around thinking am I suppose to be here? Where am I suppose to go? Now, they're very comfortable with what we're doing, they're very comfortable in their role in what we're doing, and they're both shooting the ball extremely well. I mean, they're not shooting it good, they're shooting it really good. If that continues with those two guys on the floor, I think that makes us really hard to guard because obviously people are going to have to be concerned with those two bigs on the inside. And then to have two guys that can spread the floor the way they can spread the floor and on top of that, I think our point guards came back shooting the ball much, much better as well. Jordan [McCabe] and Deuce [McBride] are both shooting the ball way better than they shot it a year ago."

West Virginia opens their regular season three weeks from today against Texas A & M in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.