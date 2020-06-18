MountaineerMaven
Kevin Jones Named Top 10 Rebounder Since 2011 by Andy Katz

Christopher Hall

Fox Sports college basketball analyst Andy Katz recently released his top 10 rebounders since 2011 on his podcast March Madness 365 with Andy Katz and put former West Virginia Mountaineer forward Kevin Jones at No. 9.

The Mount Vernon, NY native averaged 7.5 rebounds and 13.1 points during his four-year career in Morgantown. In Mountaineer program history, he ranks fourth all-time in career rebounds with 1,048 behind Jerry West (1,240), Lloyd Sharar (1,178), and Warren Baker (1,070). Additionally, Jones is the all-time offensive rebounding leader with 450. 

As a sophomore, Jones was also a key contributor to capturing the program's first Big East Championship (Jones made the Big East All-Tournament team) in 2010 and continued the momentum with program's first Final Four appearance in 41 years averaging 33.0 minutes, 13.5, and 7.2 rebounds per game. 

Two years later as a senior, Jones averaged a double-double with 19.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game and despite being the third player in Big East Conference history to have led the conference in scoring and rebounding, he was not named Big East Player of the Year.

Nonetheless, Jones earned First-Team Big East honors and second-team John Wooden All-America team, along with second-team selections from the ISBWA, NABC, and Associated Press.  

Career Highs

Points: 30 - Kansas State (December 8, 2011)

Offensive Rebounds: 11 - Louisville (March 5, 2011)

Defensive Rebounds: 13 - Georgetown (January 7, 2012) and Pitt (February 16, 2012)

Total Rebounds: 18 - Kent State (November 15, 2011)

