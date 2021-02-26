Know Your Foe: Kansas State Wildcats

The No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers (16-6, 9-4) welcome the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday at 4:00 pm EST and broadcast on ESPN2.

In the first meeting, West Virginia coasted to a 69-47 win after a three-game postponement due to not meeting the Big 12 Conference’s threshold. Miles “Deuce” McBride led all scorers with 18-points, and Jalen Bridges, in just his fourth career start, produced 12 points on 5-6 shooting from the field.

The Wildcats were without their leading scorer, freshman Nijel Pack, who is averaging 12.1 points per game, including a team-leading 3.9 assists.

“He can make shots - he’s a shot maker, said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “He can shoot it off the bounce – he can shoot off the catch – he shoots it with range. He’s good at driving to the basket, not finishing at the rim but stopping before getting swallowed up with size. He’s a really, really good-looking freshman – I really like the kid.”

This young Kansas State team is starting to come together with back-to-back wins over TCU and No. 7 Oklahoma after losing 13-straight games. Senior Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats in scoring in both outings, registering 16 and 19 points, respectively.

“McGuirl, against Oklahoma, made three threes down the stretch, and he’s their only veteran, their only senior, but their young kids are playing really well,” said Huggins. “They’re getting to the foul line. They’ve got guys who can make shots - they got guys who can bounce it. They’re rebounding the ball better. (Kansas State head coach Bruce (Weber) has got them playing really well defensively. They don’t extend themselves.”

Huggins sees commonalities between his Mountaineer team that went on a run a couple of years ago, including a win over a top 10 Texas Tech team in the Big 12 Conference quarterfinals.

“I told our guys yesterday that they are very similar to what Jordan (McCabe), Emmitt (Matthews), Derek (Culver), that group was for us, and we struggled early and then by the end of the regular season,” he said. “We go make a run in the conference tournament because those guys had grown up a lot, and I think that’s where K-State is. They’ve grown up… and they’re playing really well.”

West Virginia is 12-8 all-time versus Kansas State and is 8-1 against the Wildcats inside the WVU Coliseum.

