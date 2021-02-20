Know Your Foe: Texas Longhorns

The No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers (14-6, 7-4) face the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (13-5, 7-4) Saturday at 3:00 pm EST, broadcasting on ABC.

The Longhorns stole game one in Morgantown after guard Courtney Ramey drove the length of the floor, attacked the basket, and as the Mountaineer defense collapsed, Ramey kicked it out to a wide-open Andrew Jones on the right wing and buried a three with 1.8 seconds remaining in the game as Texas held on for a 72-70 win.

Texas dropped four out of the next five games, including a double overtime loss to Oklahoma State, before bouncing back and winning their last two outings over Kansas State and TCU.

After the first meeting, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins credited Texas head coach Shaka Smart for keeping his team together over the last few years, and their experience has been the difference this season.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Jones leads the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game and put up 24+ points twice in the last four games while guards Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman combine for 25.9 points per game on the season. Forward Greg Brown is averaging a team-leading 7.5 rebounds per game and has averaged 15.0 points in the last two games.

West Virginia is 9-13 all-time versus Texas and have dropped five of the last six games and have not won in Texas since the 2016-17 season.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI Twitter - @SI_WVU

Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly