Know Your Foe: Syracuse Orange

The West Virginia Mountaineers meet an old familiar foe, the Syracuse Orange, in the second round of the NCAA tournament at 5:15 and broadcasting on CBS. The 11th seeded Orange rolled past the 6th seed San Diego Aztecs Friday night 78-62 while West Virginia handled Morehead State 84-67.

Buddy Boeheim (6'6", 195-lbs), the son of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.7 points per game behind a team-leading 39.1% from three-point range. In the last two games, he posted 30 points in the loss to Virginia in the ACC tournament and 30 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“He’s terrific,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. He’s gotta be, if not the best, one of the best shooters in college basketball.”

Forwards Alan Griffin (6'5", 190-lbs) and Quincy Guerrier (6'7", 220-lbs) combined for 28.1 ppg and 14.9 rebounds per game. After posting 22 points in the season finale win over Clemson, Griffin produced 12 points in the second round of the ACC tournament but only put three points in the quarterfinals against Virginia and was held scoreless versus San Diego State. Guerrier averaged 13 points and seven rebounds, including a double double against Virginia but was held to three points against San Diego State.

Syracuse big man Marek Dolezaj (6'10", 201-lbs) is averaging 10.0 ppg and 5.2 rpg and 8.0 ppg and 4.7 rpg during the postseason.

Defensively, Syracuse has been using the 2-3 zone effectively for decades, and while it’s not uncommon, the different variations the Orange throw at their opponents is why Huggins dubbed Jim Boeheim “the foremost authority on the 2-3 zone.”

“He does such a great job of changing it up, and when you start to attack a certain area, he does a great job of making adjustments,” said Huggins. “They just don’t stand in your typical 2-3 zone. They raise the wings - they sink the wings - they change how they’re going to play the middle guy. They’ll pressure you, and then they won’t pressure you – they’ll try to gap everything.” Adding that one of the reasons the Orange have so much success is, “They have a lot of guys on that backline that have a lot of bounce.”

Series History

It will be the 51st meeting between West Virginia and Syracuse. The Orange have dominated the all-time series 34-16. The first meeting was held in Morgantown during the 1916-1917 season, and the two met the next four consecutive years in Syracuse, and the Orange won all four games and again in 1943.

West Virginia captured its first win over Syracuse during the 1952-52 season before the two schools split 20 games from 1961 to 1980. Although both schools continued to play annually in football, the basketball programs went their separate ways for 16 years but rekindled once again when West Virginia moved from the Atlantic 10 Conference to the Big East conference in Basketball prior to the 1995-96 season. Syracuse dominated the Mountaineers 18-5 during the Big East era, including 2-0 in the conference tournament. The two haven’t met since West Virginia moved over to the Big 12 Conference. This is the first time the two programs will meet in the NCAA Tournament.

