Kobe Johnson Chooses Transfer Destination
Sunday morning, former West Virginia guard Kobe Johnson announced on X that he will finish up his collegiate basketball career at Saint Louis.
During his three years at West Virginia, Johnson appeared in 92 games making 34 starts. He averaged 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting 44% from the field and 28% from three-point range.
Johnson has one year of eligibility remaining.
UPDATED DEPARTURES
G Jeremiah Bembry ---> undecided
G Noah Farrakhan ---> undecided
G Kobe Johnson ---> Saint Louis
G Kerr Kriisa ---> Kentucky
G Seth Wilson ---> Akron
F Josiah Harris ---> Akron
F Pat Suemnick ---> DePaul
C Ali Ragab ---> undecided
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
West Virginia Evens Series with Emphatic 13-0 Win
Jacksonville State CB Transfer Kekoura Tarnue Commits to WVU