Kobe Johnson Chooses Transfer Destination

The former Mountaineer has landed a new home in the portal.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 24, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kobe Johnson (2) sets the offense
Feb 24, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kobe Johnson (2) sets the offense / Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Sunday morning, former West Virginia guard Kobe Johnson announced on X that he will finish up his collegiate basketball career at Saint Louis.

During his three years at West Virginia, Johnson appeared in 92 games making 34 starts. He averaged 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting 44% from the field and 28% from three-point range.

Johnson has one year of eligibility remaining.

UPDATED DEPARTURES

G Jeremiah Bembry ---> undecided

G Noah Farrakhan ---> undecided

G Kobe Johnson ---> Saint Louis

G Kerr Kriisa ---> Kentucky

G Seth Wilson ---> Akron

F Josiah Harris ---> Akron

F Pat Suemnick ---> DePaul

C Ali Ragab ---> undecided

