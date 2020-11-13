SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Kobe Johnson Inks with Mountaineers

Christopher Hall

West Virginia commit Kobe Johnson sent his national letter of intent in on Friday. 

The 6-4 combo guard averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game during his junior season, and he was the only junior named to the Division I All-Ohio First Team by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

"Kobe comes from one of the storied programs in Ohio," said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins in a release by West Virginia University. "He is an outstanding defender with exceptional quickness and length. Kobe is well-coached by Andy Vlajkovich, who also coached at Warren G. Harding High. Kobe will be an outstanding contributor to our perimeter play."

Johnson committed to the Mountaineers in July and gave some insight into why he chose to play for Bob Huggins. 

"I feel like WVU is a great school," said Johnson. "Having the chance to play for a Hall of Fame coach, you can’t beat that. My dream was to play high, major basketball, and WVU was the best fit," Johnson told Mountaineer Maven. "I’ve been going to the Huggins family camp since my freshman year, so the relationship with them started around then."

Comments

Basketball

