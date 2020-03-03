Lacking Confidence, West Virginia Desperately Needs a Win

Ames, IA – The West Virginia Mountaineers have lost 17 of their last 18 Big 12 road games as they head into the Hilton Coliseum to take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 9:00 pm on ESPN2 Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers won the first meeting in Morgantown 76-61 behind 50% (29-58) shooting from the field while holding the Cyclones to 39.7%. Five Mountaineers reached double figures led by freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe’s 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 18 points and team-leading scorer Tyrese Halliburton pitched in 12.

Halliburton has missed the last six games due to a season-ending wrist injury and, in that time, Iowa State is 2-4.

Solomon Young has led the team in scoring averaging 13.3 points since Halliburton’s absence while Rasir Bolton is averaging 14.4 points on the season.

“Well, they’ve always been a challenge,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “I can’t remember playing Iowa State when they didn’t make shots. They’ve always made shots. I think Halliburton was a creator for them. I think they’ve gone to running more sets and things since they now don’t have him to create. But they’re still going to try and score in transition – they make shots.”

Most of West Virginia’s shooting issues have come on the road but losing five out of six heading into Saturday and the ball not falling through the net may have taken its toll on the team, that visibly lacked confidence in front of its home crowd, shooting 34.3% in a 73-62 loss to Oklahoma.

“We’re wishing shots to go in rather than knowing shots are going to go in,” said Huggins. “I mean, when you’re playing with a lot of confidence you let it go with the idea that you know it's going in. And I think when you’re not playing with any confidence you're hoping it goes it. We’re kind of hoping it goes in.”

West Virginia will have to dig deep and find a way to win in one of the toughest venues in the country and a place the Mountaineers have only won twice in seven tries.

“I think winning one in Sabraton would be good for confidence right now,” said Huggins. “We really need to win. I mean, we need to win for a lot of reasons, but I don’t know home or road, I don’t know if it matters, we just really need a win.”

West Virginia