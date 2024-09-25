Latest Injury Update on WVU's Joseph Yesufu & Tucker DeVries
West Virginia guard Joseph Yesufu is continuing to make his way back from a hip injury that he suffered early in the season last year at Washington State and was recently cleared for practice. Forward Tucker DeVries is getting closer to reaching 100% recovering from a shoulder injury but will remain limited in the early portion of camp.
Tuesday afternoon, head coach Darian DeVries provided an update on each of their statuses.
Latest on Joseph Yesufu
“Yeah, he’s been participating in practice. He’s been full speed. You have to also remember he’s been out for eight months, so he’s still working his way back even though he’s been back for a few weeks. That process is kind of open-ended on how long that will take for him to feel like he’s back to 100%, but he is out there and working his way to that point.”
Latest on Tucker DeVries
“I think right now for the most part you let him play and you just got to be smart about the things you do. Maybe he takes one or two less reps in a rebounding drill. It’s just like anyone coming off an injury, you just have to make sure you’re being calculated on some of the drills you have them do or don’t do.”
