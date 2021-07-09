Latest NBA Draft Projections for WVU G Miles McBride

Dale Sparks - WVU Basketball

Exactly one week ago, West Virginia sophomore guard Miles "Deuce" McBride announced that he will forgo the final two years of his collegiate career and remain in the 2021 NBA Draft.

After McBride showed out at the NBA Combine and in pre-draft workouts with a number of teams, it became evident that McBride was not likely to return to WVU. The belief was that if McBride's feedback was that he would be a sure-fire 1st round selection, he would remain in the draft. According to several mock drafts that have been released, McBride is widely regarded as a 1st round pick.

NBADraftNet: 19th overall to the New York Knicks

USA Today: 21st overall to the New York Knicks

Sports Illustrated: 26th overall to the Denver Nuggets

Basketball News: 26th overall to the Denver Nuggets

ESPN: 30th overall to the Utah Jazz

Bleacher Report: 30th overall to the Utah Jazz

Of the mock drafts listed above, I believe New York is the most likely landing spot. I don't know that the Knicks will want to take him that early in the draft but they may not want to risk it and take him at 19 or 21. The Knicks made a big jump this year and made an appearance in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Drafting McBride would give them an upgrade at the backup point guard spot over Frank Ntilikina who averaged just 2.7 points per game. Derrick Rose would be the perfect mentor for McBride until he is ready to take over as the team's starter.

