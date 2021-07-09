Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Latest NBA Draft Projections for WVU G Miles McBride

Glancing at some of the newest draft projections for Deuce.
Author:
Publish date:
West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride (4) had a career-high 29 points in the win over No. 23 Kansas.

Exactly one week ago, West Virginia sophomore guard Miles "Deuce" McBride announced that he will forgo the final two years of his collegiate career and remain in the 2021 NBA Draft.

After McBride showed out at the NBA Combine and in pre-draft workouts with a number of teams, it became evident that McBride was not likely to return to WVU. The belief was that if McBride's feedback was that he would be a sure-fire 1st round selection, he would remain in the draft. According to several mock drafts that have been released, McBride is widely regarded as a 1st round pick.

NBADraftNet: 19th overall to the New York Knicks

USA Today: 21st overall to the New York Knicks

Sports Illustrated: 26th overall to the Denver Nuggets

Basketball News: 26th overall to the Denver Nuggets

ESPN: 30th overall to the Utah Jazz

Bleacher Report: 30th overall to the Utah Jazz

Of the mock drafts listed above, I believe New York is the most likely landing spot. I don't know that the Knicks will want to take him that early in the draft but they may not want to risk it and take him at 19 or 21. The Knicks made a big jump this year and made an appearance in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Drafting McBride would give them an upgrade at the backup point guard spot over Frank Ntilikina who averaged just 2.7 points per game. Derrick Rose would be the perfect mentor for McBride until he is ready to take over as the team's starter.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Can West Virginia Still Make a Final Four without Miles McBride?

Two Newcomers Arrive on Campus

Breakdown of the 2021-22 WVU Hoops Roster

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride (4) had a career-high 29 points in the win over No. 23 Kansas.
Basketball

Latest NBA Draft Projections for WVU G Miles McBride

Screen Shot 2021-07-09 at 10.15.13 AM
Football

Freshmen Faces: OT Wyatt Milum

Victor Scott delivering a one-out single in the bottom of the second, sparking a three-run inning.
Baseball

Victor Scott is in the Midst of Another Hitting Streak

Screen Shot 2021-07-04 at 6.05.35 PM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances of Landing 2022 RB Ramon Brown

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) reacts after being thrown out of the game in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah is MLB's Hottest Rookie

Recruiting Mailbag for Football
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Q&A with Schuyler Callihan

USATSI_13357350_168388579_lowres
Football

Initial Thoughts of the Big 12 Preseason Poll

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) walks off the field after beating Iowa State in the Big 12 title game last December. rattler
Football

The 2021 Preseason Big 12 Conference Standings