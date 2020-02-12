MountaineerMaven
LISTEN: West Virginia vs Kansas Preview & Predictions

Schuyler Callihan

Tonight, No. 14 West Virginia (18-5) welcomes No. 3 Kansas (20-3) to the WVU Coliseum. Over the years, the Mountaineers have had a ton of success vs the Jayhawks in Morgantown as they look to improve their home record vs Kansas to 6-2 all time.

Earlier today, Mountaineer Maven writer John Pentol, broke down the three keys to the game for West Virginia to pull out a victory over the nation's third ranked team.

This afternoon, Zach Campbell and myself jumped on the Between The Eers podcast to preview tonight's game along with dishing out our predictions.

Let us know what you think of our predictions and what you believe will happen tonight at the Coliseum.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

The MOUNTAINEERS have pretty much owned the prairie chickens at The Coliseum the last few years. Even last years 15-21 team gave them a beating ! I have my doubts-- but I'mma thinking it's time for our MOUNTAINEERS to put together their 100% BEST GAME this season & send these flatlanders home with a big L !! #ITCANHAPPEN #GOLDRUSHWIN #HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

