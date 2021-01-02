LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 9 West Virginia vs Oklahoma

No. 9 West Virginia (8-2, 1-1) vs Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1)

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK

Tipoff: Approx. 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

The 9th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers begin their two-game road trip later this evening when they battle against the Oklahoma Sooners. For the first time this season, West Virginia will have a very thin frontcourt. Freshman Isaiah Cottrell suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Northeastern on Tuesday afternoon and sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe elected to "step away" from the program due to personal reasons.

The Sooners nearly knocked off No. 13 Texas Tech in their last outing but fell by two points, 69-67. Their five wins have come against UTSA, TCU, Florida A&M, Oral Roberts, and Houston Baptist while their other loss was a 22-point blowout to Xavier in the Big 12/Big East Challenge.

Starting 5 for WVU: McBride, McNeil, Matthews Jr., Bridges, Culver.

McBride hits three to open the game, WVU leads 3-0.

Bridges gets first points as a starter, WVU leads 7-4.

McNeil hits a three, WVU leads 10-6.

Under 16 media timeout, WVU leads 10-8.

Umoja Gibson hits a three to give OU an 11-10 lead.

Gibson makes another three, OU 14-10.

Jalen Bridges drains a three, OU 14-13.

Gibson makes his 3rd three, OU leads 19-13.

Bridges hits his 2nd three, OU still leads 19-16.

