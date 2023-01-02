LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Get live updates as West Virginia takes on Oklahoma State.
Who: West Virginia vs Kansas State
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena (Stillwater, OK)
Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
West Virginia Starting 5
Not available yet.
Oklahoma State Starting 5
Not available yet.
LIVE GAME THREAD
Not available yet.
