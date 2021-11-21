Publish date:
LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Clemson
Get live updates as West Virginia takes on Clemson in the 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic
Where: TD Arena in Charleston, SC
Tipoff: Approx. 5 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly
West Virginia Starting 5
Read More
Not available yet.
Clemson Starting 5
Not available yet.
LIVE GAME THREAD
Not available yet.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.