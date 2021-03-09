Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Looking at West Virginia's Odds to Win the Big 12 Tournament

Vegas likes the Mountaineers' chances. Do you?
Conference championship week is here and for No. 10 West Virginia, they are happy that it's a start of a new week after going 1-2 last week. Not to mention, they received a couple of days off which was something they really needed after having played four games in seven days.

Despite the tough end to the regular season, a lot of folks, including the ones in Vegas, believe that the Mountaineers are still good enough to make a deep run in this week's Big 12 tournament. West Virginia will face Oklahoma State on Thursday morning in a quarterfinal game with the winner likely to face top-seeded Baylor. The Bears will be playing the winner of TCU/Kansas State.

Even with a challenging projected path, West Virginia has fairly decent odds to win it all. Check out the odds for each team below courtesy of Vegas Insider, FanDuel, and OddsShark.

Vegas Insider:

1. Baylor (-145)

2. Kansas (+500)

T3. West Virginia (+900)

T3. Texas (+900)

T5. Texas Tech (+1100)

T5. Oklahoma State (+1100)

7. Oklahoma (+2500)

8. TCU (+15000)

9. Kansas State (+30000)

10. Iowa State (+50000)

FanDuel:

1. Baylor (-140)

2. Kansas (+500)

T3. Texas (+600)

T3. West Virginia (+600)

T5. Texas Tech (+850)

T5. Oklahoma State (+850)

7. Oklahoma (+1100)

8. TCU (+10000)

T9: Kansas State (+20000)

T9. Iowa State (20000)

OddsShark

1. Baylor (EVEN)

2. West Virginia (+450)

3. Kansas (+500)

4. Oklahoma State (+550)

5. Texas (+800)

6. Texas Tech (+900)

7. Oklahoma (+1200)

8. TCU (+15000)

9. Kansas State (+30000)

10. Iowa State (+50000)

