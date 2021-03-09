Looking at West Virginia's Odds to Win the Big 12 Tournament

Conference championship week is here and for No. 10 West Virginia, they are happy that it's a start of a new week after going 1-2 last week. Not to mention, they received a couple of days off which was something they really needed after having played four games in seven days.

Despite the tough end to the regular season, a lot of folks, including the ones in Vegas, believe that the Mountaineers are still good enough to make a deep run in this week's Big 12 tournament. West Virginia will face Oklahoma State on Thursday morning in a quarterfinal game with the winner likely to face top-seeded Baylor. The Bears will be playing the winner of TCU/Kansas State.

Even with a challenging projected path, West Virginia has fairly decent odds to win it all. Check out the odds for each team below courtesy of Vegas Insider, FanDuel, and OddsShark.

Vegas Insider:

1. Baylor (-145)

2. Kansas (+500)

T3. West Virginia (+900)

T3. Texas (+900)

T5. Texas Tech (+1100)

T5. Oklahoma State (+1100)

7. Oklahoma (+2500)

8. TCU (+15000)

9. Kansas State (+30000)

10. Iowa State (+50000)

FanDuel:

1. Baylor (-140)

2. Kansas (+500)

T3. Texas (+600)

T3. West Virginia (+600)

T5. Texas Tech (+850)

T5. Oklahoma State (+850)

7. Oklahoma (+1100)

8. TCU (+10000)

T9: Kansas State (+20000)

T9. Iowa State (20000)

OddsShark

1. Baylor (EVEN)

2. West Virginia (+450)

3. Kansas (+500)

4. Oklahoma State (+550)

5. Texas (+800)

6. Texas Tech (+900)

7. Oklahoma (+1200)

8. TCU (+15000)

9. Kansas State (+30000)

10. Iowa State (+50000)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.