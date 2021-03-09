Looking at West Virginia's Odds to Win the Big 12 Tournament
Conference championship week is here and for No. 10 West Virginia, they are happy that it's a start of a new week after going 1-2 last week. Not to mention, they received a couple of days off which was something they really needed after having played four games in seven days.
Despite the tough end to the regular season, a lot of folks, including the ones in Vegas, believe that the Mountaineers are still good enough to make a deep run in this week's Big 12 tournament. West Virginia will face Oklahoma State on Thursday morning in a quarterfinal game with the winner likely to face top-seeded Baylor. The Bears will be playing the winner of TCU/Kansas State.
Even with a challenging projected path, West Virginia has fairly decent odds to win it all. Check out the odds for each team below courtesy of Vegas Insider, FanDuel, and OddsShark.
1. Baylor (-145)
2. Kansas (+500)
T3. West Virginia (+900)
T3. Texas (+900)
T5. Texas Tech (+1100)
T5. Oklahoma State (+1100)
7. Oklahoma (+2500)
8. TCU (+15000)
9. Kansas State (+30000)
10. Iowa State (+50000)
1. Baylor (-140)
2. Kansas (+500)
T3. Texas (+600)
T3. West Virginia (+600)
T5. Texas Tech (+850)
T5. Oklahoma State (+850)
7. Oklahoma (+1100)
8. TCU (+10000)
T9: Kansas State (+20000)
T9. Iowa State (20000)
1. Baylor (EVEN)
2. West Virginia (+450)
3. Kansas (+500)
4. Oklahoma State (+550)
5. Texas (+800)
6. Texas Tech (+900)
7. Oklahoma (+1200)
8. TCU (+15000)
9. Kansas State (+30000)
10. Iowa State (+50000)
