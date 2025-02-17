MAILBAG: NCAA Tournament Chances, Next Legend to Coach at WVU, Spring Game + More
We've got a mix of football, hoops, and baseball questions for this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) or reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Do you think the basketball team still makes the tournament even though they’ve struggled lately? I know Lunardi said all they need to do is take care of business at home, but we only have a few more opportunities to do that.
A: They're walking a tightrope right now. They have six games left in the regular season and need to find four more wins, in my opinion, to get in. They'll have the Big 12 Conference tournament to help reach that mark as well, but it's going to be cutting it close. Put it this way, I think there's going to be a lot of nervous people around the state on Selection Sunday. Unless they just miraculously go on a run here, they're not 100% locked in, even with the wins they have. My gut tells me they make it, but they could be the last team in the field.
From @shallow_trades:
Q: What are some key areas you’ll be watching in the annual gold blue spring game?
A: Aside from the obvious of the quarterback battle, I'm really interested in how the offensive line looks and where the defense is at.
Matt Moore did a terrific job of building that o-line group up, and with guys headed to the next level, graduating, and transferring out, it's essentially a brand new room. I do believe they have a few key pieces up front, but I'm hesitant to say they're in a good spot. Maybe I'm proved wrong throughout spring.
Defensively, I'm giddy to see Zac Alley put this thing into motion. This isn't your typical college defensive scheme, or at least not the vanilla style we saw under Vic Koenning and Jordan Lesley. This has a lot of moving parts to it, literally and figuratively.
From @Hayren219743:
Q: How do you feel about the baseball team? Will them make it back to super regionals??? And how do you feel like the women's basketball team will do in March? Will they cause problems?
A: I believe the baseball team will have a chance to, but it's way too early in the season for me to really be able to tell. Unlike football and basketball, where you have a pretty good idea in the first week or so where a team is likely headed, baseball is a big guessing game, mainly because of pitching. Do you have enough arms you can count on? Reliable ones? That's my biggest question with this team. They'll hit, and they'll manufacture runs; I'm just unsure about how strong the pitching staff is.
As far as the women's basketball team is concerned, yes, I do think they can cause problems in March. If they can take care of business down the stretch and earn a good seed in the NCAA Tournament, I could easily see them making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
From @Westy3523:
Q: Would you call a NIT run a failure of a season?
A: Great question, but absolutely not. The fact that Darian DeVries has this team playing for something meaningful with a roster that he threw together over the span of two months in the summer is impressive, to say the least. By beating Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, and Iowa State, that shows me he has what it takes to win here. He needs depth and more of a scoring punch to be able to avoid some of the gut-wrenching losses they've had. This program has come a long way in just one year, and it's only up from here.
From @wvuremfan:
Q: With the hiring of Pat White, the next popular pick of a former WVU great to come home? Bruce Irvin for me)
A: Bruce would be pretty cool to have back in Morgantown eventually. I'm going to go with Garin Justice since he's already in the coaching profession, has several years of experience at the highest level, and has become a top assistant at a Power Four program. I know Jack Bicknell Jr. is in place for at least a few years, but perhaps Justice could be his successor.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Is WVU Really Getting a Bad Whistle in Big 12 Conference Play? A Look at the Numbers
West Virginia's NCAA Tournament Hopes Looking Bleak? Don't Get Discouraged Just Yet
West Virginia Sweeps Doubleheader, Clinches Series Over Jacksonville