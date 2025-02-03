MAILBAG: Tucker DeVries Check-In, Chances of Landing Chris Henry Jr., Neal to OSU? + More
From @wvufan2023:
Q: What do you think the key/keys to victory are for Wednesday night’s game against TCU?
A: I'm going to sound like a broken record, but it all starts on the defensive end of the floor. Yes, making shots like they did on Sunday helps, but this team has to lock in defensively on a night-in, night-out basis. Remaining competitive on the glass is the second key. They did a much better job against Cincinnati but still allowed a dozen offensive rebounds. That can't happen. If they're able to check those two boxes, they should leave Fort Worth victorious.
From @sbayne32:
Q: Thoughts on whether or not Tucker will be back?
A: Probably not going to happen. I don't think they knew right away that it would be a long-term thing, but the further removed he became from playing, the more evident it became. If he is out for the season, I'd be willing to state that there's a 99.9% of him returning in 2025-26. Very unlikely he'd be a draftable player this season after only playing in eight games.
From @tysive10:
Q: I'm gonna assume there's a 0% chance we are getting Tucker back?
A: I wouldn't say it's a 0% chance, but maybe a 1.2% chance. Going with his number there if you couldn't tell. Missing time because of the injury is one thing, but getting back into game shape is a whole other beast. At this point, it would be a major risk to put him back on the floor. He's not 100% and probably nowhere close to it. Giving him the rest of this year to sit will allow him to be ahead of schedule for next year. He'll be able to fully participate in the offseason program and be good to go for the start of next season.
From @RuntheballOLB:
Q: Does Neal Brown become the next OC at Ohio State?
A: I'm sure he is being considered, but I'd be shocked if he actually gets the job. No offense to Neal, but I'm sure Ohio State can pull a much bigger name with a much better resume than a recently fired head coach who struggled mightily at the Power Four level. I'm kind of shocked they haven't just promoted Brian Hartline already. Maybe that's still in the cards.
From @baNarDeaux4real:
Q: People who think we don’t have a chance at Chris Henry Jr. are insane. We’d have to pay, but with such an important legacy recruit on the table, does WVU secure the funding and the commitment? (Coaching exodus at OSU…Hartline next? Next year? Discuss!
A: I agree. West Virginia has a chance to flip him, for sure. Is it what ends up happening? Probably not. A lot of things can change, but at this point, I expect he'll remain firm with his pledge to Ohio State. As far as the funding is concerned, they have it. It would cost them a pretty penny, but it will also come down to whether or not they are willing to play one player such a large portion of the available money. Rich Rod doesn't strike me as someone who will unload the Brinks truck to land one guy, even if he has a direct tie to West Virginia.
