    • November 20, 2021
    Marquette's Second Half Surge Buries Mountaineers

    West Virginia gives up a 12-point halftime lead and falls to Marquette at the Charleston Classic
    The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) fell to the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) 82-71 Friday night. 

    West Virginia and Marquette got off to a quick start, with Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell scoring all seven of his first half points in the first five minutes of action to give his squad the early 12-8 advantage. Meanwhile, West Virginia guard Taz Sherman got going early and often, guiding the Mountaineers to a 17-2 run and building a nine-point lead 25-16 at the 8:48 mark. 

    Marquette guard Tyler Kolek quickly cut the deficit to six, and a second chance opportunity led to a three for David Joplin, which got the Golden Eagles back within three. 

    West Virginia answered with a 5-0 spurt behind a Kedrian Johnson three, building a double-digit lead with Malik Curry attacking the basket maintained a double-digit lead in the latter stages of the half.

    Kolek again got Marquette back within five with a corner three, but Sherman put the Mountaineers back up eight after hitting all three free throws after fouled on a deep attempt from the right wing before Sean McNeil hit a deep two and a three, pushing the lead to 14 with 42 seconds remaining in the half but took a 12-point lead into halftime. 

    Nov 19, 2021; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) in the first half at TD Arena.

    The quick pace continued out of the break, but the Mountaineer defense slowed down, leaving Marquette shooters wide open, and they took advantage, orchestrating a 13-0 run and grabbing the 55-54 lead with 13:25 to play. 

    Sherman ended the run before both clubs cooled. However, back-to-back three's from Kam Jones had the Golden Eagles up four before McNeil answered with a corner three to get West Virginia back within one. 

    Marquette continued to have their way on the offensive end and built a eight-point lead with 4:03 left to play in the game. 

    West Virginia never overcame the Marquette surge. The Mountaineers shot 27.3% (9-33) percent in the second half to the Golden Eagles 64.0% (16-25), including8-3 from behind the arc, outscoring West Virginia 47-24 in the second half, taking the 82-71victory and advancing to the Championship round. 

    West Virginia will face Clemson in the third place game Sunday at 6:00 pm and will be televised on ESPN2. 

