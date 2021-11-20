Marquette's Second Half Surge Buries Mountaineers
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) fell to the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) 82-71 Friday night.
West Virginia and Marquette got off to a quick start, with Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell scoring all seven of his first half points in the first five minutes of action to give his squad the early 12-8 advantage. Meanwhile, West Virginia guard Taz Sherman got going early and often, guiding the Mountaineers to a 17-2 run and building a nine-point lead 25-16 at the 8:48 mark.
Marquette guard Tyler Kolek quickly cut the deficit to six, and a second chance opportunity led to a three for David Joplin, which got the Golden Eagles back within three.
West Virginia answered with a 5-0 spurt behind a Kedrian Johnson three, building a double-digit lead with Malik Curry attacking the basket maintained a double-digit lead in the latter stages of the half.
Kolek again got Marquette back within five with a corner three, but Sherman put the Mountaineers back up eight after hitting all three free throws after fouled on a deep attempt from the right wing before Sean McNeil hit a deep two and a three, pushing the lead to 14 with 42 seconds remaining in the half but took a 12-point lead into halftime.
Read More
The quick pace continued out of the break, but the Mountaineer defense slowed down, leaving Marquette shooters wide open, and they took advantage, orchestrating a 13-0 run and grabbing the 55-54 lead with 13:25 to play.
Sherman ended the run before both clubs cooled. However, back-to-back three's from Kam Jones had the Golden Eagles up four before McNeil answered with a corner three to get West Virginia back within one.
Marquette continued to have their way on the offensive end and built a eight-point lead with 4:03 left to play in the game.
West Virginia never overcame the Marquette surge. The Mountaineers shot 27.3% (9-33) percent in the second half to the Golden Eagles 64.0% (16-25), including8-3 from behind the arc, outscoring West Virginia 47-24 in the second half, taking the 82-71victory and advancing to the Championship round.
West Virginia will face Clemson in the third place game Sunday at 6:00 pm and will be televised on ESPN2.