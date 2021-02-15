McBride and Culver Rank Among the Best in the Big 12

The West Virginia Mountaineers are still fighting for a Big 12 Conference title and appear to be primed to make a run in the NCAA tournament despite a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Oklahoma Saturday. Along with team success, several Mountaineers have put up all-conference numbers since the start of Big 12 Conference play.

West Virginia guard Miles “Deuce” McBride and forward Derek Culver are making their case to be First Team All-Big 12 selections. McBride is the only player in the Big 12 Conference that is in the top three in scoring (18.3 ppg), assists (4.5), steals (1.8) during conference play, while Derek Culver is coming off a career-high 29 points, accompanied by 14 rebounds against Oklahoma, marking his conference leading 10th double double of the season. Additionally, Culver leads the league in rebounds (10.4 rpg) and leads all big men in scoring at 15.1 ppg.

Feb 6, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) shoots along the baseline while guarded by Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Sean McNeil has been heating up from the outside and posting his first back-to-back 20-point performances as a Mountaineer while hitting 10-17 from three-point range and averaging 23.5 points in the last two games. McNeil sits fourth in the Big 12 in three-point percentage in conference games.

Taz Sherman is averaging 13.6 ppg during conference games but missed the game against Texas Tech last Tuesday due to an injury and was limited to five points in the loss to Oklahoma. Sherman ranks third in the Big 12 in free throw percentage at 84.1.

Scoring

1. Cade Cunningham, OSU - 18.5

2. Mac McClung, TTU - 17.2

3. Jared Butler, Baylor - 17.0

4. RJ Nembhard, TCU - 16.9

5. Austin Reaves, OU - 16.6

6. Miles McBride, WVU - 16.2

7. Andrew Jones, UT - 15.9

8. Rasir Bolton, Iowa St - 15.9

9. Derek Culver, WVU - 15.5

10. MaCio Teague, Baylor - 14.7

Rebounding

1. Derek Culver, WVU - 10.4

2. Kevin Samuel, TCU - 8.5

3. Jalen Wilson, KU - 7.82

4. Greg Brown, UT - 7.5

5. Isaac Likekele, OSU - 7.0

Field Goal %

1. Davion Mitchell, Baylor - 54.1

2. Derek Culver, WVU - 49.8

3. Jared Butler, Baylor - 49.3

4. David McCormack, KU - 48.9

5. MaCio Teague, Baylor – 47.9

6. Rasir Bolton, Iowa St. - 45.8

7. Austin Reaves, OU - 44.2

8. Mike Miles, TCU - 43.9

9. Miles McBride, WVU - 43.5

10. Mac McClung, TTU - 43.3

Assists

1. Davion Mitchell, Baylor - 5.82

2. Austin Reaves, OU - 5.44

3. Jared Butler, Baylor - 5.24

4. Miles McBride, WVU - 4.75

5. Courtney Ramey, UT - 4.06

Free Throw % (min. 2.5 FTM/game)

1. Austin Reaves, OU - 88.2

2. Cade Cunningham, OSU - 84.6

3. Taz Sherman, WVU - 84.1

4. Rasir Bolton, Iowa St - 83.6

5. Miles McBride, WVU - 81.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1. Miles McBride, WVU - 2.71

2. Davion Mitchell, Baylor - 2.15

3. Matt Coleman III, UT - 2.03

Steals

1. Jared Butler, Baylor - 2.41

2. Davion Mitchell, Baylor - 2.06

3. Elijah Harkless, OU - 1.71

4. Miles McBride, WVU - 1.70

5. Marcus Garrett, KU - 1.62

Offensive Rebounds

1. Kevin Samuel, TCU - 3.42

2. Derek Culver, - WVU - 3.00

3. Santos-Silva, Marcus - TTU 20 57 2.85

Defensive Rebounds

1. Derek Culver, WVU - 7.40

2. Greg Brown, UT - 6.00

3. Jalen Wilson, KU - 5.50

DURING CONFERENCE PLAY

Scoring

1. Mac McClung, TTU - 19.45

2. Andrew Jones, UT - 19.27

3. Miles McBride, WVU - 18.55

4. Jared Butler, Baylor - 18.22

5. Cade Cunningham, OSU - 18.20

6. Austin Reaves, OU - 18.09

7. Rasir Bolton, Iowa St - 16.91

8. Nembhard, RJ TCU - 16.50

9. Davion Mitchell, Baylor - 16.00

10. Derek Culver, WVU - 14.36

Rebounding

1. Derek Culver, WVU -10.64

2. Greg Brown, UT - 8.20

3. Kevin Samuel, TCU - 7.50

Field Goal %

1. Davion Mitchell, Baylor - 52.9

2. Jared Butler, Baylor - 50.9

3. David McCormack, KU – 50.6

4. Derek Culver, WVU - 49.6

5. Andrew Jones, UT - 46.7

6. De'Vion Harmon, OU - 46.6

7. MaCio Teague, Baylor - 46.5

8. Rasir Bolton, Iowa St - 45.3

9. Miles McBride, WVU - 45.2

10. Mac McClung, TTU - 44.7

Assists

1. Jared Butler, Baylor -5.56

2. Austin Reaves, OU - 5.36

3. Miles McBride, WVU -4.45

Free Throw %

1. Austin Reaves, OU -74 .878

2. Rasir Bolton, IowaSt -55 .873

3. Taz Sherman, WVU - 39 .872

4. Matt Coleman III, UT - 36 .833

4. David McCormack, KU - 48 .833

6. Miles McBride, WVU - 58 .828

Steals

1. Jared Butler, Baylor - 2.89

2. Kevin McCullar, TTU - 1.89

3. Miles McBride, WVU - 1.82

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1. Austin Reaves, OU - 1.90

2. Miles McBride, WVU - 1.88

3. Matt Coleman III, UT - 1.86

3 Point% (min. 2.5 3PM/Game)

1. Davion Mitchell, Baylor - 47.1

2. Jared Butler, Baylor - 45.2

3. Umoja Gibson, OU - 43.5

4. Sean McNeil, WVU -.43.1

Offensive Rebounds

1. Kevin Samuel, TCU - 3.50

2. David McCormack, KU - 3.07

3. Derek Culver, WVU - 3.00

Defensive Rebounds

1. Derek Culver, WVU - 7.64

2. Greg Brown, UT - 6.60

3. Cade Cunningham, OSU - 5.30

