Miles McBride Posts Farewell Tweet to WVU Fans

Dale Sparks - WVU Basketball

Friday night, a report from Greg Carey of MetroNews surfaced that WVU guard Miles McBride informed head coach Bob Huggins that he would remain in the 2021 NBA Draft and not return to WVU.

Almost 24 hours later, McBride took to social media to thank the fans for their support and reflected on his two years at West Virginia.

This past season, McBride averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He was named a Second Team All-Big 12 selection at the end of the season. McBride is slated to be a borderline 1st round pick in this year's NBA Draft which will be held on July 29th.

