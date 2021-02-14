Miles McBride's Halfcourt Buzzer Beater Makes SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays

The bank was open on Saturday and McBride cashed in.

West Virginia did not have much success in the first half against Oklahoma from beyond the three-point line on Saturday. In fact, the Mountaineers were 0/8 on three-point attempts until Miles McBride banked one in from halfcourt to tie the game at 31-31 to end the half.

McBride's shot landed at No. 10 on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays on Sunday morning.

McBride finished the game with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists in the team's 91-90 loss in double overtime.

