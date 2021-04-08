Area304+: More Help on the Way for WVU?

Earlier in the week, West Virginia picked up a big addition via the transfer portal in former Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan. Carrigan is largely known for his shot-blocking ability and his toughness guarding inside the paint.

This past season he averaged 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 58% from the floor.

The Mountaineers gave up bucket after bucket inside all year long and became a very troubling issue for Bob Huggins' team. The addition of Carrigan will certainly help fix that but more help may be on the way.

DePaul transfer Pauly Paulicap has completed a couple of Zoom calls with the West Virginia staff and is heavily interested in the program.

"The talks with West Virginia have gone well. I was really impressed by their staff, especially their strength coach, Shaun Brown," Paulicap told Mountaineer Maven. "I know [Bob Huggins] is a great coach. I get the vibe that he’s a tough, gritty coach who is gonna tell you what you need to hear instead of what you wanna hear. He seems like the type of coach you’d hate to have sometimes but love at the end of it all. It could be the perfect challenge for me."

Paulicap says that he has also heard from schools such as Rutgers, Iowa State, Miami, and a few others. There is no timeline for his decision.

With Carrigan's decision to come to WVU, a source told Mountaineer Maven that it "seems unlikely" that Paulicap will land in Morgantown unless Derek Culver flirts with moving on to the professional ranks.

During his one year at DePaul, Paulicap averaged 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

