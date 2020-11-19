SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Mountaineer Home Opener Postponed

Christopher Hall

The home opener for the West Virginia University men’s basketball team against Youngstown State on Wednesday, Dec. 2, has been postponed due to the Penguins pausing team activities related to COVID-19.

The two schools are hoping to reschedule the game with a mutually agreeable date in December. More information will be released as it becomes available.

The No. 15-ranked Mountaineers will open the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, against Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. in the first game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The game will be televised by ESPN.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Texas A&M Opts Out of Crossover Classic, Leaving WVU in Limbo

The Mountaineers will not be playing the Aggies to start the new season

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Crossover Classic Finds New Opponent for Mountaineers

The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic fills void the left by Texas A&M

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Two Mountaineers Listed on ESPN's True Freshman All-America Watch List

These two have played a big role in West Virginia's success this season

Schuyler Callihan

Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Schedule and TV Info

Full schedule for West Virginia's early season tournament

Schuyler Callihan

Tshiebwe Named to the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Watch List

West Virginia University forward Oscar Tshiebwe is named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List

Christopher Hall

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Inside the Eers: Chances vs OU, Cowan Update, Conference Realignment Talk

Answering some WVU football fan mail!

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Akheem Mesidor Named to Ted Hendricks Award Watch List

West Virginia defensive end Akheem Mesidor named to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 10: Leadership

A new show of Napoleon's Corner has been released!

Schuyler Callihan

Matt Rhule on Will Grier: "I Think He Has a Fantastic Future"

The former Mountaineer QB may be thrust into the starting role this week for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan