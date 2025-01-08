Mountaineer Postgame Show: Arizona 75, WVU 56
Recapping West Virginia's loss to Arizona.
In this story:
West Virginia drops its first game in Big 12 play, falling to the Arizona Wildcats at home. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action.
