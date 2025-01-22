Mountaineer Postgame Show: Arizona State 65, WVU 57
Breaking down West Virginia's loss to Arizona State.
West Virginia falls flat against Arizona State just days after knocking off the No. 2 team in the country. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the Mountaineers' surprising loss.
