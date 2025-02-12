Mountaineer Postgame Show: BYU 73, WVU 69
Breaking down West Virginia's loss to the BYU Cougars.

West Virginia led for the majority of the night but couldn't reach the finish line with the win, coming up short in a tightly contested bubble game to the BYU Cougars. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action.
