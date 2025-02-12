Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: BYU 73, WVU 69

Breaking down West Virginia's loss to the BYU Cougars.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: BYU 73, WVU 69.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: BYU 73, WVU 69.mp4 /
West Virginia led for the majority of the night but couldn't reach the finish line with the win, coming up short in a tightly contested bubble game to the BYU Cougars. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

