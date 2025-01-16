Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Houston 70, WVU 54

Recapping West Virginia's loss to Houston.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Houston 70, WVU 54.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: Houston 70, WVU 54.mp4 /
West Virginia fights but can't hang for the full forty minutes on the road at No. 10 Houston. Schuyler Callihan recaps the Mountaineers' loss.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

