Mountaineer Postgame Show: Houston 70, WVU 54
Recapping West Virginia's loss to Houston.
In this story:
West Virginia fights but can't hang for the full forty minutes on the road at No. 10 Houston. Schuyler Callihan recaps the Mountaineers' loss.
