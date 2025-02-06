Mountaineer Postgame Show: TCU 65, WVU 60
Breaking down West Virginia's loss to the Horned Frogs.
In this story:
West Virginia blows a 12-point lead in Fort Worth and falls to TCU on the road, dipping a game back under .500 in Big 12 Conference play. Schuyler Callihan reacts to the loss and breaks down what went wrong.
