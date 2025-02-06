Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: TCU 65, WVU 60

Breaking down West Virginia's loss to the Horned Frogs.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: TCU 65, WVU 60.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: TCU 65, WVU 60.mp4 /
West Virginia blows a 12-point lead in Fort Worth and falls to TCU on the road, dipping a game back under .500 in Big 12 Conference play. Schuyler Callihan reacts to the loss and breaks down what went wrong.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

