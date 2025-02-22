Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Texas Tech 73, WVU 51

Breaking down West Virginia's loss to Texas Tech.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Texas Tech 73, WVU 51.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: Texas Tech 73, WVU 51.mp4 /
West Virginia got off to a great start in Lubbock, but fizzled out in the second half, getting blown out by ninth-ranked Texas Tech. Schuyler Callihan recaps the action.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

