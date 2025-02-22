Mountaineer Postgame Show: Texas Tech 73, WVU 51
Breaking down West Virginia's loss to Texas Tech.
In this story:
West Virginia got off to a great start in Lubbock, but fizzled out in the second half, getting blown out by ninth-ranked Texas Tech. Schuyler Callihan recaps the action.
Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Initial Thoughts: A Fool's Gold Start for West Virginia at Texas Tech
What Chad Scott Said After Leaving West Virginia for Texas
Zac Alley Reveals What West Virginia's Defense Will Look Like in 2025 & Beyond
Rich Rod Gives Brutally Honest Assessment of Team After Winter Workouts
Published