Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 62, Kansas 61

Recapping the Mountaineers' Big 12-opening win over the Jayhawks.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 62, Kansas 61.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 62, Kansas 61.mp4 /
The unthinkable happened...West Virginia takes down No. 7 Kansas at The Phog without Tucker DeVries and Amani Hansberry. Schuyler Callihan recaps the big win in Lawrence.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

