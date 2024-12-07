Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 73, Georgetown 60
Recapping West Virginia's win over Georgetown.

It was an electrifying night inside the WVU Coliseum for a Friday night clash between West Virginia and Georgetown in the Big 12-Big East Battle. The Mountaineers got off to a slow start but put it all together in the second half to win, 73-60. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action.
