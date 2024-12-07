Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 73, Georgetown 60

Recapping West Virginia's win over Georgetown.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 73, Georgetown 60.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 73, Georgetown 60.mp4 /
It was an electrifying night inside the WVU Coliseum for a Friday night clash between West Virginia and Georgetown in the Big 12-Big East Battle. The Mountaineers got off to a slow start but put it all together in the second half to win, 73-60. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action.

