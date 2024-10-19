Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 93, Charleston 61

Recapping tonight's exhibition versus Charleston.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 93, Charleston 61.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 93, Charleston 61.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia cruised to victory over Charleston in Friday's exhibition, led by an 18-point performance by Tucker DeVries. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action and discuss their initial takeaways of the team.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Rolls in Exhibition Against Charleston

Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Dominating Exhibition Win Over Charleston

Neal Brown is Cautious of Being 'Overly Critical' of Brandon Yates

Expert Pick: Phil Steele Makes Strong Predictions for WVU vs. Kansas State

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball