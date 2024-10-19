Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 93, Charleston 61
Recapping tonight's exhibition versus Charleston.
In this story:
West Virginia cruised to victory over Charleston in Friday's exhibition, led by an 18-point performance by Tucker DeVries. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action and discuss their initial takeaways of the team.
