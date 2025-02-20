Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 62, Cincinnati 59

Breaking down West Virginia's win over Cincinnati.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia had to hold its breath at the end but found a way to close the deal against Cincinnati to sweep the season series from the Bearcats and snap a two-game losing skid. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap Amani Hansberry's big night and what this win means for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan
