Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 62, Cincinnati 59
Breaking down West Virginia's win over Cincinnati.
In this story:
West Virginia had to hold its breath at the end but found a way to close the deal against Cincinnati to sweep the season series from the Bearcats and snap a two-game losing skid. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap Amani Hansberry's big night and what this win means for the Mountaineers.
